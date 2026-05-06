SBU detained the head of the Zhytomyr TRC. He is suspected of extorting money for not calling up employees of a local enterprise

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the head of the Zhytomyr TRC. He is suspected of extorting money from a regional entrepreneur for not mobilizing his employees.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

As the investigation established, the official systematically took bribes from a local businessman. In return, he promised the businessman not to mobilize his subordinates of draft age.

After receiving the money, the head of the TRC took from the businessman lists of company personnel whom he was to "resrve" from checks by the TRC mobile groups and law enforcement officers, as well as when crossing checkpoints.

The Security Service investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.