A single center for recruiting foreigners under the Ministry of Defense will be created in Ukraine

By the end of spring, Ukraine will develop a mechanism for creating a single center for recruiting foreigners into military service.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov after a meeting with representatives of the Defense Forces and peopleʼs deputies.

During the meeting, they discussed reforming the system of recruiting foreigners for military service under a contract in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

Budanov noted that currently, recruiting, determining the level of suitability, and training contract workers from other countries are carried out by different structures, which makes it difficult to control the process and coordinate the needs of the military.

"Ukraine needs to create a single coordination center for recruiting foreigners for military service. This should be a structural unit that should cover all stages: from search, selection and transportation to training, provision and other needs of foreign citizens," Budanov noted.

The mechanism for creating this unit within the structure of the Ministry of Defense, a comprehensive recruitment program, and the necessary legislative changes should be developed by the end of May.

The military and deputies also discussed the use of translators for communication, and the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Pavlo Palisa added that certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National University of Ukraine could take on the training of foreigners.