Ukrainian animator Yevhen Syvokin, who created over 25 animated films, has died

Ukrainian cartoonist Yevhen Syvokin has died at the age of 88. He would have turned 89 in two days.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Film Academy.

"Yevhen Yakovych Syvokin is a director, artist, screenwriter, and teacher who stood at the origins of modern Ukrainian animation and shaped its language for decades [...] As a teacher, he raised several generations of Ukrainian animators, passing on not only professional knowledge, but also a deep understanding of art," the film academy wrote.

The artist has created over 25 animated films, including "Man and the Word", "Lichilia Country", "Save and Preserve", "Gossip Girls", "Unwritten Letter", "The Roads Are Covered with Snow", "Be Careful — Nerves!", "The Tree and the Cat", "The Tale of the Good Rhinoceros" and others.

His works have received awards at international festivals. In addition, in 2022, Syvokin was awarded the Golden Dzyga Award for his contribution to the development of Ukrainian cinema and received the state award "Honored Artist of Ukraine" in 2007.

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