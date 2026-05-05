WP: Trump administration officials are being prepared for Republican defeat in the US Congressional elections

White House lawyers are holding private briefings for the administrationʼs political appointees, preparing them for increased scrutiny from Congress amid a likely Democratic victory in the November midterm elections.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

The briefings, which lasted about 30 minutes, included a PowerPoint presentation on how parliamentary oversight works and best practices for interacting with it. The lawyers urged political appointees to be careful about what they put in writing and provided guidance on how to respond to congressional requests in a timely manner.

The White House insists that such briefings are not new and have been held since early 2025. However, sources note that the latest briefings are taking place in a different political context — against the backdrop of growing concerns about the election results.

Some staffers see these briefings as preparatory, given the growing sense in the Trump administration that the Republican Party is in trouble and it is time to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

President Donald Trumpʼs approval rating continues to slide amid economic pressures from the Iran war and other key issues. Democrats have a five-point lead in the House race, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll.