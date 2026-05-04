A car drove into a crowd in Leipzig — there are deaths and dozens of injuries

A car drove into a pedestrian zone in the center of the German city of Leipzig on May 4. Two people are currently known to have died and about 20 injured.

This is reported by Der Spiegel and Bild, citing police and government data.

The incident took place on Grimmaische Strasse, one of Leipzigʼs central shopping streets. According to police, the driver hit several people and tried to flee, but was apprehended.

Whether it was a deliberate hit or an accident is still unknown. The driverʼs motives are being determined by law enforcement. According to Bild, the person detained is a 33-year-old German.

Fire Chief Axel Schuh clarified that in addition to the dead, there are two more people in serious condition, and a total of about 20 people were injured.

Forty firefighters and 40 paramedics, as well as two helicopters, are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and authorities are urging residents to follow the instructions of emergency services.

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