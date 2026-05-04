In Berlin, the use of Russian, Soviet, and Belarusian symbols will be banned during events on May 8 and 9.

This was reported by a spokesman for the Berlin police to the Berliner Morgenpost.

In addition to the ban on displaying the flags of the Soviet Union, Russia, Belarus, and Chechnya, it will not be possible to wear military uniforms, their elements, or clothing displaying the “Z” and “V” symbols, as well as "St. George ribbons" in Berlin during these days.

Also banned are the display of images of political leaders of Russia, Belarus and Chechnya, and the performance of Russian military marches and songs. Certain exceptions are made for diplomats and World War II veterans.

Separately, symbols that can be interpreted as glorifying Russiaʼs war against Ukraine are prohibited, including maps depicting the occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation and flags of self-proclaimed entities.

According to the police, the restrictions are aimed at preventing conflicts and ensuring public order. In previous years, the court found such measures justified, in particular due to the risks of disturbing public peace and disregard for the victims of war.