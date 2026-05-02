In Vinnytsia, the founder of a Christian rehabilitation center is suspected of child abuse. The victims were from 8 years old

The founder of a Christian rehabilitation center was detained in Vinnytsia — he is suspected of sexually abusing female students for 15 years.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the man used the institution, which was established in 2006 to help children in difficult life circumstances, as a place to commit crimes. The suspect chose victims among girls from groups of students who regularly gathered at the center. Each such group consisted of 25 to 50 children.

Taking advantage of the trust placed in him as a caregiver, he would stay alone with the children and commit violent acts. The violence also occurred during trips to nature.

At the same time, the man intimidated the children with punishments so that they would not resist and remain silent about their experiences.

Law enforcement officials note that the crimes have been going on since the center opened — for 15 years. It was only in 2021 that the mother of the 13-year-old resident learned about the violence against her daughter and contacted law enforcement.

The investigation lasted five years. During this time, investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses and former inmates of the center.

At least 10 female victims have been identified, who were between 8 and 14 years old at the time of the crimes. However, law enforcement officials do not rule out that the number of victims may be higher.

The suspect is charged with sexual assault and molestation of minors. He was taken into custody without bail.

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