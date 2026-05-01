Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro released from house arrest, to have surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from house arrest on health grounds and is heading to a hospital for shoulder surgery.

Reuters reports this with reference to the social networks of his wife Michelle Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has a chronic problem that causes constant pain in his right shoulder, which limits his mobility.

Why is Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest?

Bolsonaro, 70, was sentenced in September 2025 to 27 years in prison for organizing an attempted coup dʼétat — after his defeat in 2022, he tried to prevent incumbent President Luiz Inácio da Silva from taking office. He was serving his sentence under house arrest due to health reasons.

At the time, the ex-president was accused of trying to enlist the support of the United States while under house arrest, although he was not allowed to use social media. In addition, he was regularly visited by political allies.

Bolsonaro has been banned from running for president until 2030 — the Brazilian electoral court found that he abused his position during the 2022 campaign.

Later, in December 2025, Brazil passed a bill that would have reduced Bolsonaroʼs prison term to about two years. The law also applies to other coup-related convictions. However, President Luiz Inácio da Silva vetoed the bill, and the Brazilian Congress soon overturned it.

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