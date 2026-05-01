A memorial plaque to Dzhokhar Dudayev was stolen in the center of Lviv. Police detained three young men

A memorial plaque to the first president of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Dzhokhar Dudayev was stolen in the center of Lviv 10 days after its unveiling. Police detained three 18-year-old boys.

This is reported by the Lviv region police.

They said that on the morning of May 1, they received a call from an official of the Lviv City Council about the theft of a sign from the facade of a building. Criminal investigation officers of the police and the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region were involved in the search for the criminals.

They turned out to be three 18-year-old residents of the Mykolaiv region. They were detained, and law enforcement officers opened a case of theft. The sanction of this article provides for five to eight years of imprisonment. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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Dzhokhar Dudayev was the first president of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which fought for independence from Russia in the 1990s. He was killed in April 1996 by a direct missile strike from a Russian Su-25 aircraft. Dudayev supported Ukraine and all peoples who had broken away from the Soviet regime.

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