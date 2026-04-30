A man threw a grenade into the TRC building in Bila Tserkva — he could have been recruited by Russian special services

On the evening of April 30, an explosion occurred at the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region). A man threw a grenade there.

This was reported by the prosecutorʼs office and the police of the Kyiv region.

No one was injured or damaged by the RGD-5 grenade explosion. Law enforcement officers detained a 58-year-old local resident and seized two more F-1 combat grenades from him.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, in early April the man may have come under the influence of the Russian special services. They convinced him to take part in a "security check" of the TRC premises. The man took the ammunition from a cache in the Bila Tserkva district.

The SBU investigators are conducting a pre-trial investigation under articles on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and illegal handling of ammunition and explosives.

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Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime, the origin of the ammunition, and are also checking the possible involvement of representatives of the Russian special services in the preparation of this crime.