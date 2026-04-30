“Fire Point” asks NABU to confirm the veracity of the new “Mindich recordings” from UP. They suggest that the recordings are edited

After the publication of a transcript of a previously unknown part of the "Mindich recordings", the “Fire Point” co-owner Denys Shtilerman appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) with a request to confirm the authenticity of the recordings.

Shtilerman published the text of the appeal on the social network X.

It should be noted that in new records in the “Midas” case published by Ukrainska Pravda (UP), businessman Tymur Mindych allegedly discussed with former Minister of Defense and current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov the activities of the defense company Fire Point and its possible sale to foreign investors.

The companyʼs co-founder and chief designer Shtilerman called the published information unreliable, and its distribution "public discredit".

"Such dissemination of inaccurate information regarding the activities of FIRE POINT LLC, as one of the largest defense companies in Ukraine, has extremely negative consequences for both the company and the defense capability of the state as a whole, especially considering that this information is not properly confirmed and is manipulative in nature," said Shtilerman.

According to the businessman, the unreliability of the information is indicated, in particular, by the overstated amounts of the companyʼs income. The records show an amount of UAH 311 billion, but, as Shtilerman stated, by the end of 2025 the income was more than 10 times less — UAH 29.3 billion. Thus, he noted, the information could have been fabricated or distorted, and an expert examination is required to confirm it.

The company notes that there have been no official complaints from law enforcement agencies against them. Shtilerman also notes that Mindich “is not and was not the owner, ultimate beneficiary of the company”, and any of his possible activities regarding “ʼFire Pointʼ are solely the initiative and responsibility of those individuals who may appear in the records”.