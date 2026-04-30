The US Central Command has requested permission to deploy the “Dark Eagle” hypersonic long-range missile system.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The request for permission explains that they want to use the system because Iran has moved its launchers out of range of precision missiles that hit targets at distances of more than 482 km.

If approved, it would be the first time such a weapon has been deployed against Iran. It could also send a signal to other US rivals, including Russia and China, that Washington is capable of catching up with them in developing hypersonic technology.

“Dark Eagle” is a long-range hypersonic missile that, according to open sources, can fly over 2 776 km. It reaches speeds more than five times the speed of sound and is capable of maneuvering to avoid interception.

The missile is being developed by “Lockheed Martin”. The cost of one is about $15 million, and the battery could cost about $2.7 billion. In total, there are only a few such missiles at present — no more than eight.

“Lockheed Martin Corporation” is the largest American military-industrial company, a world leader in aircraft construction, aerospace engineering, shipbuilding, postal automation, and airport logistics.

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