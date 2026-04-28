SBU and police detained suspects in preparation for assassination attempt on Hero of Ukraine. They face life imprisonment

In the Zhytomyr region, SBU and police detained two suspects suspected of attempting to assassinate the Hero of Ukraine, Major General of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspects scouted the area near the militaryʼs residence and agreed on a plan for the assassination with Russian special services. After that, they expected the Russian curator to provide them with geolocation information about the place where they were to pick up the firearm. Then, they wanted to attack the Ukrainian military near his home.

Ukrainian special services and police detained both Russian agents while they were preparing an assassination attempt. They later discovered that the suspects from Korostyshev were drug addicts. The Russian special services recruited them through a Telegram channel where the suspects were looking for “easy money”.

After that, according to investigators, the agents received “test tasks”. The investigation established that the suspects were involved in at least two murders in northern Ukraine.

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During the searches, law enforcement officers seized phones containing evidence of the crime from the suspects. They were charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Subsections 6, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder committed for selfish motives in a prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The suspects face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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