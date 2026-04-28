A new MP has appeared in the Verkhovna Rada. Who is she

Olena Kyivets was sworn in on April 28 and officially became the new MP from the “Servant of the People” faction, replacing Darya Volodina.

This became known from the broadcast of the Council meeting.

According to the “Chesno” movement, in 1999 she graduated from the National Academy of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. She has a doctorate in law, and since 2001 she has worked at the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University. In 2020, she became a professor at the Department of International and European Law at this institution.

In 2015, she was a co-founder of the NGO "Ukrainian Agrarian Association — Kyiv", and later — a co-founder of the public organization "League of Law Professors" together with the current Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In 2016, Kyivets became a paid assistant to self-nominated MP Oleh Kulinich. Together with another assistant to Kulinich, she created the public organization "Center for Legislation and Legal Expertise" in the same year.

She ran for the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 as a non-partisan candidate on the “Servant of the People” list, but was unsuccessful. In 2020, she became the head of the “Dovira” party, led by Kulinich.

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