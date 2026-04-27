Two tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel bound for Brazil have changed their routes due to rising fuel prices

Two tankers carrying Russian ULSD diesel, bound for Brazil, changed routes mid-way through the voyage due to a sharp rise in global fuel prices.

This is reported by Reuters, citing traders and LSEG data.

Both ships loaded diesel in March at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk and made it almost halfway to Brazil. However, the cargo buyers changed amid a surge in prices due to the war in Iran.

The Cameroon-flagged Flora 1, which loaded about 37 000 tons of diesel on March 31, is currently heading for the Suez Canal. Another vessel, the Aurora, flagged by Sao Tome and Principe, has turned around in the Atlantic and is heading toward the Strait of Gibraltar.

Two other tankers, which together loaded about 106 000 tons of diesel in April, have stopped at sea on their way to Brazil and are drifting without a clear direction. The reasons for their delay are not yet clear.

Russian diesel and Brazil

Brazil imports approximately 20–30% of its diesel consumption. After the European Union banned Russian petroleum products in 2023, Russia became the countryʼs main supplier of diesel fuel, replacing the United States.

State-owned oil company “Petrobras” is forced to operate at the limits of its refineries to meet demand amid rising prices caused by geopolitical tensions.

According to LSEG, in April, Russian diesel supplies to Brazil may exceed 800 000 tons.

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