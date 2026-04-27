Businessman extorted $110 000. Two SBU employees caught taking bribes

The head of the investigative department of the SBU Department in the Poltava region and his subordinate were caught taking bribes.

This was reported by the press services of NABU and SAPO.

According to the investigation, the employees, through an intermediary lawyer, demanded $110 000 from the entrepreneur for the closure of the criminal case against his company and a plea agreement.

This crime was the conduct of economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, namely the supply of equipment to Russia through shell companies in Kazakhstan (Part 4, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects were caught red-handed while receiving the second tranche of $55 000. Priority investigative actions are ongoing.

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