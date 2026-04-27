Curfew reduced in the Sumy region

The curfew in the Sumy region has been shortened. From now on, it will last from 00:00 to 05:00.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council with the military command and relevant services. This was requested, in particular, by businesses. At the same time, in frontline communities, the duration of the curfew may vary depending on the security situation.

"This is a step taking into account the needs of people and supporting economic activity — to create more favorable business conditions, prevent the relocation of enterprises, and improve transport connections," Hryhorov added.