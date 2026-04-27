Ukraine will produce several thousand mid-strike drones in Norway for the first time

Ukraine and Norway are creating the first joint production of Ukrainian drones. It is planned to manufacture several thousand mid-strike drones in Norway, all production will go to the Ukrainian military.

The Ministry of Defense writes about this.

The project will be financed by Norway with funds allocated in addition to the previously planned $7 billion in defense support for Ukraine in 2026.

The corresponding agreement was signed in Kyiv by the Norwegian Ambassador to Ukraine, Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boev.

The first systems manufactured in Norway are expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian military by the summer of this year. The agreement also envisages the development of comprehensive industrial cooperation, including research.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.