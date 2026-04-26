The US President Donald Trump bought at least $51 million worth of bonds in March. He made about 175 transactions, investing in sectors ranging from technology to finance.

Reuters writes about this.

The bulk of the portfolio is municipal bonds, but he also invested in Weyerhaeuser and General Motors and an exchange-traded fund that tracks a high-yield bond index.

The US president has been buying corporate bonds in the energy, technology, healthcare and financial sectors. Issuers include Constellation Energy, Occidental Petroleum, Broadcom, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, as well as Wall Street banks Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, along with Boeing.

The combined maximum value of all Trump bond purchases, across asset classes, is about $161 million.

In early March, it was revealed that Trump had bought over $1.1 million in Netflix bonds, while the streaming giant unsuccessfully tried to buy Warner Bros Discovery.

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