Rostyslav Kyrpychenkoʼs film about Ukraine “Spring” has been included in the Cannes Film Festival program

The film "Spring" about the war in Ukraine will be shown at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Film Academy and the press service of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film by Lithuanian director Rostyslav Kyrpychenko will be shown in the "Special Screenings" section. The international team that worked on "Spring" includes about 80 specialists.

The film is set in occupied Ukraine, where Russian forces forbid the burial of executed Ukrainian civilians. And 35-year-old priest Andriy is forced to preserve the bodies of the murdered before they are sent to mass graves. But he secretly resists: he identifies the dead, returns the bodies to their families and ensures a dignified burial.

The film was shot in cooperation with Ukraine, Lithuania, and France, and the main role was played by Lithuanian actor Kęstutis Tsitsenas.

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The Cannes Film Festival is an international film festival held annually in the French city of Cannes. It is considered one of the most prestigious in the world of cinema. This year it will be held from May 12 to 23.

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