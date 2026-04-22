The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an FSB agent who was preparing to assassinate the commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa. The agent was recruited through Viktor Medvedchukʼs project.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, a former resident of the Kirovohrad region, who had lived in Russia for the past 15 years, came into the sights of Russian special services when she contacted the Moscow office of Viktor Medvedchukʼs political project "Other Ukraine".

SBU claims that the woman wanted to get legal help because she was accused of theft. However, the suspect was then handed over to the FSB. There, she was offered a deal: the woman was to go on a business trip to Odessa, prepare an assassination attempt on the commander of the SOF unit, and then her case in Russia would be closed.

Then, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the woman rented an apartment in Odessa — in the very building where the officer lived. She also bought a used car with FSB funds to drive into the building’s parking lot. After that, she installed a GPS tracker under the hood of the Ukrainian serviceman’s car. This was necessary to track the officer’s movements, and then to eliminate him.

However, the agent was detained after she planted a GPS tracker and took a taxi towards the border to get to Russia through third countries. During the searches, the womanʼs phone with correspondence with the FSB curator was seized.

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The defendants were charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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