Bloomberg: Akhmetov bought a five-story apartment in Monaco for over $550 million. This is one of the most expensive real estate transactions

Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov has purchased a five-story apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Monaco for $554 million (€471 million). It could be the most expensive home purchase in history.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing the principalityʼs real estate registers and documents.

The 21-room apartments are located on the coast, in the Le Renzo building. The complex was opened in 2024 with the participation of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Akhmetovʼs apartment is about 2 500 m², not including balconies and terraces overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The apartment has a private pool, a jacuzzi and at least eight parking spaces.

Hans Lucas / Reuters

The buyer was System Capital Management, which confirmed its investment in the project but did not disclose the details of the deal.

The companyʼs statement notes that its international investment portfolio has included a separate segment of premium real estate for over ten years, and among its assets is participation in the “Le Renzo” project, an investment in which was made on the primary market in 2021.

Bloomberg notes that the valuation of Akhmetovʼs apartment makes the purchase potentially the largest residential real estate deal in history, surpassing the sale of a London estate in Chelsea for more than $350 million and a penthouse in New York for about $240 million.

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