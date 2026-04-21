A man threw a grenade at police officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region — five law enforcement officers were injured

In the Sinelnykivsky district (Dnipropetrovsk region), a man threw a grenade at police officers, injuring five law enforcement officers.

This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The incident occurred when police responded to a call about inappropriate behavior by a man in the village of Mykolaivka, who allegedly said he had two grenades while intoxicated. During negotiations with police, the man said he had turned on the gas supply to the building.

The police began to detain the man, and he responded by throwing two grenades at them, one of which exploded. Five police officers received shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion and were hospitalized.

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A man born in 1991 was detained. During an inspection of the explosion site, police seized grenade fragments and a fuse. The legal qualification of the incident is currently being resolved.

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