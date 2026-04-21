In Mexico, a man opened fire on a crowd of tourists from the top of the Pyramid of the Moon — there are dead and injured

In Mexico, a gunman climbed to the top of the Pyramid of the Moon and began shooting at tourists. One person was killed and 13 others were injured.

Reuters and Excelsior write about this.

The incident occurred on April 20 at the Teotihuacan Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Mexicoʼs most famous tourist destinations.

A Canadian tourist was killed in the shooting. Thirteen other foreigners, including a 6-year-old child, were injured. Among the injured were citizens of the United States, Colombia, Canada, Brazil, and Russia.

The shooter, later identified as 27-year-old Julio Cesar Hasso of Mexico City, committed suicide after the shooting. His motives are currently unknown.

Shootings are common in Mexico, mostly linked to cartel activity, but they are rare in tourist areas and near landmarks.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed "deep pain" over the attack. The countryʼs foreign ministry said it was in constant contact with the Canadian embassy and the embassies of the countries from which the victims came.

Mexican authorities are expected to tighten security at major tourist and cultural sites in the wake of the Teotihuacan shooting, as Mexico prepares to host the World Cup this summer, along with Canada and the United States.

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