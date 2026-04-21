Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO after 15 years. Who will replace him

The “Apple” CEO Tim Cook is stepping down. He will become chairman of the board of directors on September 1.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service on April 20.

Cook has led Apple since 2011, following the death of Steve Jobs. During his tenure, Appleʼs annual revenue quadrupled to more than $110 billion, and its value increased more than tenfold to $4 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

“Apple” new CEO will be John Turnus, Appleʼs senior vice president of hardware engineering. In his role, he was responsible for the development of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to be CEO of ʼAppleʼ and to be trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all my being and am so grateful for the opportunity to work with a team of such resourceful, innovative and creative people," said Cook (65).

Cook called his successor "one who has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead the company with integrity and honor".

"He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are too numerous to list, and he is undoubtedly the man to lead Apple into the future," Cook described Turnus.

Tim Cook (right) and John Turnus (left).

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