An explosion occurred at a company near Rivne, nine people were injured (UPD)

On April 20, an explosion occurred at a plant near Rivne, injuring nine people.

This is reported by the Rivne region police.

According to law enforcement, the explosion occurred at around 1:00 PM on the territory of the enterprise, whose activities are not related to chemical production. Then a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished.

UPD at 18:10: The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval clarified that a gas cylinder exploded during welding work at a company near Rivne. This was previously established by specialists.

Nine people were injured in the explosion, two of them in serious condition. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

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