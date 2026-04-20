Fraudsters are sending fake letters on behalf of Budanov. The Presidentʼs Office urged not to trust dubious recipients

Fraudsters have started sending fake emails on behalf of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Kyrylo Budanov. One of these emails was received by the head of the Ukrainian National Association of Canada Yuriy Klyufas.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

In a letter to Klyufas, the fraudsters, on behalf of Budanov, asked to "provide active media and informational support" for the return of Ukrainians to their homeland.

The letter did not come from an official address, but from a mailbox created on a commercial email resource: [email protected]. The letter has a signature that does not belong to Budanov.

Information about the cyber fraud has already been passed on to the relevant law enforcement agencies. OP urged people to carefully check email senders and not trust dubious recipients.

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