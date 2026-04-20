A city council member was found dead in Odesa. He probably shot himself

A city council member was found dead in Odesa. The policeʼs preliminary version is that it was a suicide.

This is reported by the press service of the Odesa region police.

The manʼs body was found in a car on one of the city streets.

The local media outlet Dumska writes that the person in question is 51-year-old Oleksandr Ivanytsky. He was a member of the close circle of former mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. He began his parliamentary career in 2010, and was a member of the Odesa City Council for three convocations, where he headed the standing commission on housing and communal services.

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