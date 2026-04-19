Rat poison found in baby food jar in Austria, product recalled from 1 500 stores

Austrian police said rat poison was found in a jar of HiPP baby food. The product has been recalled from 1 500 stores and police are investigating the matter.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The incident occurred after a customer reported a suspicious product. Laboratory analysis confirmed that one of the 190-gram cans of carrot and potato puree contained rat poison. The product was then withdrawn from more than a thousand Spar supermarkets in Austria.

Police said the can of food poisoning had a red sticker on it, the lid was damaged, and the product had an unusual odor. Previous laboratory tests on similar cans seized in the Czech Republic and Slovakia also showed the presence of the toxic substance.

At the same time, Austrian police reported that the risks became known after investigations in Germany.

The company itself stated that "the critical situation is related to external criminal interference affecting the Spar distribution channel in Austria". The manufacturer also warned that consuming the contents of such cans could pose a threat to life. HiPP promised a full refund for the returned cans.

Austrian police have advised shoppers to wash their hands thoroughly if they have come into contact with cans of HiPP baby puree.

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