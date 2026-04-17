Vegetable cutters in school shelters. Former official from Kyiv sentenced to 7 years

The Dnipro District Court of Kyiv sentenced the former head of the education department of the Dnipro Regional State Administration to seven years in prison. She was found guilty of embezzling budget funds during the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for school shelters in 2023.

This was reported by the Kyiv prosecutorʼs office.

Her name is not mentioned, but this position was held by Olha Drozdova at that time.

The court proved that the official overpaid for vegetable cutters by more than 460 thousand hryvnias. For this episode, she was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property) and sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In the case of the purchase of chairs for shelters in schools, investigators established that the education department overpaid almost 1 million 350 thousand UAH. In this case, the official was sentenced to 7 years under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement on an especially large scale).

The ultimate punishment is seven years in prison, a ban on holding certain positions for 3 years, and confiscation of property.

The court also upheld civil claims for damages filed by prosecutors in the interests of the state.

Drozdova was sent under nightly house arrest back in 2023. And in September 2025, it became known that she had gone abroad "for treatment and due to fears for her own life due to martial law".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.