Slovakia is not against a €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Slovakia still wants to block new sanctions against Russia, but would not be against a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanar, according to the Slovak media Dennik N.

He added that Slovakia will block the 20th package of sanctions against Russia until it receives guarantees of reopening the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The loan was blocked by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who lost the election. Slovakiaʼs leader Robert Fico claimed he wanted to take over from him. Now, after the elections in Hungary, the position of the countryʼs new government indicates that it is ready to support the loan to Ukraine, Blanar noted.

What preceded

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

Of this amount, €60 billion was planned to be allocated to strengthening defense and purchasing military equipment, and €30 billion to macro-financial assistance and budget support through the Ukraine Facility program.

But on February 20, Hungary said it would block credit to Ukraine until Kyiv resumes transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline. Ukraine says supplies were cut off by Russian attacks, but Hungary and Slovakia say the pipeline is not damaged.

Since Hungary and Slovakia are landlocked, they are critically dependent on this route for Russian energy supplies.

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