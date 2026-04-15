New leaders may emerge in the EU to block decisions after Orbanʼs defeat. Who are they

After the change of power in Hungary, problems for unanimity in the European Union may not disappear — they may be created by other leaders of member states.

Politico writes about this.

The media analyzes that even without Prime Minister Viktor Orban, there are politicians in the EU who can block joint decisions, in particular regarding Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

One such leader is Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has previously joined Orban in blocking sanctions against Russia and demanded a review of EU financial support for Ukraine.

Politico names Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as another potential problem leader. He has already advocated reducing support for Ukraine and criticized some European financial initiatives.

At the same time, experts note that his position does not always fully coincide with Orbanʼs: despite criticism, the Czech Republic continued to participate in initiatives to support Ukraine, in particular regarding the supply of ammunition.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Maloni, is mentioned separately. She generally supports European policy, but sometimes takes a tougher position on issues of funding and migration. She can both support compromises and join critical positions.

Another potential player is former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who is described as a populist with tough rhetoric. At the same time, he previously supported Ukraineʼs European integration course.

Politico also mentions political developments in Bulgaria, where former President Rumen Radev may increase his influence. He has previously criticized military aid to Ukraine and opposed its increase.

On February 20, Hungary blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, which EU leaders agreed to at a summit on December 18, 2025, and supported on February 11. Of this amount, €60 billion was planned to be spent on strengthening defense and purchasing military equipment, and €30 billion on macro-financial assistance and budget support.

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