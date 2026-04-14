Owners of destroyed homes will not pay for utilities — Zelensky signed the law

In Ukraine, the charging of utility bills to owners of destroyed housing has been canceled.

The corresponding law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Utilities will not be charged to owners of homes that are damaged or destroyed to the point where they are uninhabitable. If the home is in need of repair, the owners will not pay utilities for the period while it is uninhabitable.

The dates of damage and restoration will be established by special commission inspection reports. These documents will serve as the basis for suspending or resuming payment accruals.

The norm will be in effect throughout the entire period of martial law and for another year after its abolition.

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