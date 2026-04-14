Zelensky signed a law extending military conscription for another three years after the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that extends military conscription not only for the duration of martial law, but also for another three years after its end.

This is stated in the bill card No. 15110 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The document was passed by the parliament on April 7, with 257 deputies voting in favor. The new law fixes the current rates until the end of martial law and for three years after it.

Currently, the military levy is 5% for individual taxpayers, 10% for individual entrepreneurs of groups 1, 2, and 4 (of the minimum wage), and 1% for individual entrepreneurs of group 3 and legal entities (except e-residents).

The adoption of the document is part of the agreements with the International Monetary Fund within the framework of a new financing program for Ukraine in the amount of $8.1 billion for 2026-2029.

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