In Australia, for the first time in history, a woman will lead the army — what is known about her

For the first time in history, the Australian Land Forces will be led by a woman — Lieutenant General Susan Coyle.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the Australian government.

Coyle is currently the Chief of the Joint Force. In July, she will replace Lieutenant General Simon Stewart and become the first woman to lead Australiaʼs land forces in 125 years.

Coyleʼs appointment comes as the Australian Defence Force (ADF) seeks to increase the number of female officers in its ranks, amid allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Women make up about 21% of the Australian Defence Force (they hold 18.5% of leadership positions). The ADF has set a target of reaching 25% of women in the army by 2030.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed against the ADF, accusing them of failing to protect thousands of female officers from systematic sexual crimes and discrimination.

What is known about Susan Coyleʼs career?

Coyle, 55, joined the army in 1987 as a reservist and has held a number of senior positions: head of information warfare, commander of Joint Task Force 633, head of the task force in Afghanistan, and leader of forces during deployments in Timor-Leste, the Solomon Islands and Afghanistan. From July 2024, she will be responsible for the Australian Defence Forceʼs Cyber and Space Command and Information Warfare.

The military woman has a professional education — in 1992 she graduated from the Australian Defence Force Academy as an officer.

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