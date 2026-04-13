In the Chornobyl zone, crops were illegally grown on three plots of land for over five years. The state wants the lands back

In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, crops have been illegally grown on three plots of land for over five years. The prosecutorʼs office wants to return over 190 hectares to state ownership through the court.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors have already filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv Region Commercial Court to return the land. The plots were in the use of a state agency, but state registrars illegally transferred the land to municipal ownership, and later to a private company.

Since 2020, wheat and corn have been grown on the plots without a special permit. Such crops were dangerous to human health.

According to the investigation, the basis for the registration was a decision of the Polissya District Council, which does not exist. In addition, during the registration, state acts issued to the “Svitanok” enterprise were used — it is in the process of being closed down.

The prosecutorʼs office collected the expert opinions, and the court opened proceedings and scheduled a preparatory meeting.