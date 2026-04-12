A bulk carrier from Russia was detained in Sweden. It was dumping coal into the sea

The Swedish Coast Guard has boarded the Panamanian-flagged vessel Hui Yuan, which was sailing from a Russian port. It is suspected of violating environmental laws.

SVT writes about this.

The ship, which was heading from Russia to Las Palmas in Spain, is now anchored off Ystad.

The prosecutorʼs office said that the coast guard caught the ship red-handed while it was washing coal residue from the deck into the sea. The captain has already been questioned, and he pleaded guilty. The prosecutorʼs office wants to issue him 50 daily fines of 500 crowns.

Suspicions arose on Saturday after a Coast Guard aircraft spotted a Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier dumping coal residue into the sea.

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