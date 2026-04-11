“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches direct flight from Kyiv railway station to Chisinau airport

“Ukrzaliznytsia”, together with its Moldovan colleagues, is introducing a test trip from the Kyiv railway station to the “Revaka” station, located near the Chisinau International Airport.

This was reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia” on April 11.

On April 13, the Kyiv-Chisinau test flight will reach the “Revaka” station. From there, passengers will be taken to the airport by shuttle for free.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” says that the test trip will show the relevance of the stop near the airport. If the demand among travelers is significant, the “Revaka” station may be added to the route of train No. 351 on a permanent basis.