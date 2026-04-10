Meta will remove ads from its platforms that call for people to join lawsuits against the company

Meta will remove ads from Facebook and Instagram that encourage users to join ongoing lawsuits against the platform.

Reuters writes about this.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the company is actively defending itself against these lawsuits, which include thousands of cases in California state and federal courts, and is removing the relevant ads.

“We will not allow litigators to profit from our platforms while claiming they are causing harm,” Stone said.

This move came after Meta lost two high-profile lawsuits.

In late March, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google liable for the depression and suicidal thoughts of a young woman who said she became addicted to Instagram and Google’s YouTube at a young age. The company was ordered to pay a total of $6 million in damages.

In another case, a jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million. They decided that the company misled users about the safety of its products for young people and facilitated the sexual exploitation of children on its platforms.

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