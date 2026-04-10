Stefano Gabbana steps down as “Dolce & Gabbana” chairman, but will retain creative role

Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as chairman of the “Dolce & Gabbana” fashion house, which he founded with Domenico Dolce.

The Associated Press writes about this.

He resigned in December 2025, and it took effect on January 1. However, the information was only made public now — on the eve of the companyʼs negotiations with creditors.

Alfonso Dolce, brother of co-founder Domenico Dolce, has become the companyʼs new chairman, while Gabbana is considering buying about 40% of the companyʼs shares.

Gabbana (63) will continue to work for the company in his creative role, the company added.

Gabbana attended the last show in February, where their longtime muse Madonna sat in the front row. After the show, he and Dolce personally welcomed Madonna to her seat and escorted her backstage.

The “Dolce & Gabbana” brand debuted on the Milan catwalk in 1985, emphasizing Sicilian craftsmanship, which has remained a key element over the years.

The brand rose to fame in the 1990s with its cone-cup bras, corseted looks and perfectly tailored black dresses. Designers often drew inspiration from Dolceʼs Sicilian roots, using sheer fabrics and mesh in menswear, as well as bright floral and fruit prints and embellishments with large crosses.

Over the years, they have expanded into perfumes, home goods, and watches, as well as other fashion-related categories.

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