Britain claims to have uncovered a secret Russian operation in the Atlantic. Over 500 military personnel were monitoring submarines for over a month

The UK has discovered a covert operation by Russian submarines in the Atlantic Ocean targeting cables and pipelines.

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healy, Sky News reports.

According to the minister, Russia has deployed a "Shark"-class attack submarine and two other specialized submarines of the Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research of the Russian Federation in the British exclusive economic zone.

They were monitored for a month by British aircraft, Royal Navy ships and allied ships, including Norway. In total, more than 500 people were involved in the operation. The ships dropped sonar buoys to scare off Russian submarines and prevent them from damaging vital underwater infrastructure.

Healy said the submarines have now left British waters. No damage to cables or pipelines has been reported.

"To President Putin, I say: we see you, we see your actions on our cables and pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will have serious consequences," Healy said, adding that the number of Russian vessels in British waters has increased by 30% in the past two years.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the situation, stressed that his country "will not shy away from taking action."

The situation was also commented on in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that such actions by Russia indicate "acute regional and global threats" from the Russian regime.

"Exposing Russiaʼs malign actions is one of the most effective ways to counter them. We call on the international community to abandon any illusions about Moscow. This regime must be contained, isolated, and ruthlessly sanctioned to counter its aggressive ambitions," Sybiha added.

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