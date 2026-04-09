He demanded $100 000 for dismantling the track. “Ukrzaliznytsia” official suspected of bribery

The Deputy Director of the Environmental Safety Department of “Ukrzaliznytsia” demanded $100 000 for dismantling the track. He was detained and suspected.

This was reprted by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the official wanted to receive a bribe from a representative of a granite production enterprise in the Khmelnytskyi region. For this money, he promised to "resolve the issue" with the dismantling and decommissioning of the track — it was interfering with the expansion of production.

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The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office explained that the essence of the scheme was to initiate a "seasonal detour" — the commission was to declare the railway track unprofitable, and in the future dismantle it, write it off, and remove it from the register. In addition, the area under the track was to be transferred to the community for the needs of the quarry.

The person in question claimed that the procedure was complicated and needed to be coordinated with the railway management, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and relevant agencies. For $100 000, he promised to organize this process “turnkey” in 3-6 months. The official claimed that he had already had such experience at the Lviv Railway.

The businessman was detained while receiving money. During personal searches, cash and a receipt were seized from him. Searches were also conducted at his workplace and in his car.

He was charged under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining unlawful benefit in an especially large amount). The official faces eight to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property.

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