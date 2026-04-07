Former “Dynamo” coach Mircea Lucescu dies at the age of 80

Former “Dynamo” coach Mircea Lucescu has died at the age of 80. The man led the Ukrainian national team from 2004 to 2016.

This was reported by journalist Emmanuel Roche.

According to the journalist, less than two weeks ago, despite his illness, Lucescu led the Romanian national team against Turkey in a World Cup playoff match.

Lucescu was hospitalized on March 29 after feeling unwell during a training camp. The coach had heart problems.

With “Shakhtar”, Lucescu won the Ukrainian championship 8 times and won the 2008/2009 UEFA Cup. He had one championship title with “Dynamo Kyiv”.

He also led “Dynamo” (Bucharest), “Rapid”, the Italian “Pisa”, “Brescia”, “Reggiana” and “Inter”, the Turkish “Galatasaray” and “Besiktas”, and the Turkish national team.

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