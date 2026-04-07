The Verkhovna Rada supported the law on unifying the energy market of Ukraine with the EU

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 12087-d, which launches the unification of the Ukrainian electricity market with the European one.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The parliament passed the law in its second reading and as a whole. It was supported by 245 MPs.

The document creates a legal basis for the unification of the Ukrainian and European electricity markets. It involves the launch of joint electricity trade with EU countries.

The relevant committee explained that the law should bring the rules of operation of Ukraineʼs energy system closer to EU standards. It also provides for new risk management mechanisms, the development of flexible market instruments, and a stronger role for consumers.

Separately, the document regulates cooperation between the transmission system operator and the market operator to ensure stable electricity exchange and respond more quickly to risks.

Ukraine is already operating in synchronous mode with the European power system after joining ENTSO-E in 2022. This has enabled the import and export of electricity with EU countries.

The adoption of the law is one of the conditions of the EU Ukraine Facility program. If Ukraine meets all the conditions, it will receive financial assistance of up to €50 billion for several years.

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