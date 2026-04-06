In the center of Lutsk, a girl fired a gun and hit a trolleybus with people

On April 4, at Teatralny Maidan in Lutsk, a girl was randomly shooting around with an air pistol and hit a trolleybus that was approaching a stop.

This was reported by the Department of Municipal Guard of the Lutsk City Council and confirmed by the inspector of the communications sector of the National Police of Volyn Maryna Baldych in a comment to Babel.

On April 4, city cameras recorded young people carelessly handling a gun, while a girl pointed the weapon in different directions.

That same evening, police received a report of damage to a trolleybus window by an unknown object. Police determined that the hole was caused by a shot from an air pistol. No one was injured.

All participants in the incident have been identified and the gun has been seized. Measures are currently being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"At the same time, this case once again demonstrates the importance of the functioning and further development of video surveillance systems. Thanks to the developed network of cameras within the Safe City program, the identification of offenders and the resolution of crimes are becoming much faster and more effective," the cityʼs municipal guard department added.

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