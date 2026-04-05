Serbia says explosives found near gas pipeline to Hungary. Orban calls Security Council meeting

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the Serbian army found explosives near the gas infrastructure connecting his country with Hungary on the afternoon of April 5.

He has already told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about this over the phone.

"I have just finished a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during which I informed him of the first results of the investigation conducted by our military and police authorities into the threat to the critical gas infrastructure connecting Serbia and Hungary. Our units have discovered an explosive device of destructive power and the detonators necessary for its activation," he wrote on Facebook after speaking with Orban.

He, in turn, convened an extraordinary meeting of the Emergency National Security Council.

Serbian media outlet PTC reports that the incident occurred in the municipality of Kanizha. Two large backpacks and two packages of explosives with detonators were found at the scene. According to Vučić, the force of the potential explosion could have endangered many people and caused significant damage.

In comments to reporters, Vučić refused to disclose details about those possibly involved in the incident, although he “has certain information”. He only emphasized: “Anyone who tries to endanger Serbia’s energy infrastructure will be punished in the most severe way.”

"It is obvious that the world, or rather geopolitical games, will not give us peace, and therefore we must demonstrate the highest level of combat readiness. We will ruthlessly deal with anyone who believes that they may threaten the vital infrastructure of Serbia. Ruthlessly," the Serbian president emphasized.

After that, he added that the country has strengthened the protection of key energy facilities and is taking all measures to prevent possible threats.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.