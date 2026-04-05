Ukrainian tennis player Starodubtseva defeated the 2025 Australian Open champion and reached the final of a WTA tournament for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Yulia Starodubtseva reached the final of the WTA tournament for the first time in her career.

This is written by Suspilne Sport.

In the semifinals of the competition in Charleston, USA, the Ukrainian played against American Madison Keys, who is ranked 18th in the world. The match against the 2025 Australian Open champion was the first for Yulia Starodubtseva.

Starodubtseva defeated Keys in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. The match lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes. The Ukrainian used six of eight break points, while the American used two of two.

After the victory, the Ukrainian athlete wrote the inscription Nova Kakhovka. Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region — the city where Starodubtseva was born — is currently under Russian occupation.

Starodubtseva will face world number five and top seed Jessica Pegula in the WTA finals, scheduled for Sunday, April 5.