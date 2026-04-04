Russians hit Nikopol market with FPV drones, five people killed

Russian military attacked Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region) with FPV drones, there are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

After the impact, a fire broke out, damaging the shopping pavilions and the store.

Five people were killed: three women and two men. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl, who is in serious condition in hospital.

On the night of April 4, the Russians launched 286 drones over Ukraine, 200 of which were "Shahed"-type.

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