Russians launched almost 300 drones over Ukraine. A drone hit a 16-story building in Sumy

At night, the Russians launched 286 drones over Ukraine, 200 of which were "Shahed"-type.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 260 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Another 11 strike UAVs hit 10 locations each, and debris fell in six places.

Kyiv

An office and warehouse building in the Darnytsky district caught fire due to a drone attack. There were no injuries.

Sumy

The UAV hit a 16-story building and a private residential area — the apartment building caught fire, seven people were injured, including a child.

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Poltava region

At night and in the morning, drones attacked industrial and manufacturing enterprises in the Poltavsky district, causing fires.

Kharkiv

The Nemyshlyansky district of the city was attacked by a drone, one person was injured, and two others had an acute stress reaction.

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