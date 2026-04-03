A truck collided with a passenger train in the Kharkiv region. “Ukrzaliznytsia” warned of train delays

On the evening of April 2, a truck collided with a passenger train at a crossing near the Kolomak railway station.

This was reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Kharkiv region police.

As a result of the accident, the cars of the Kharkiv-Poltava train derailed, the locomotive and at least one of the cars were damaged. The truck driver was injured.

The driver managed to apply emergency braking in time before the collision and mitigate the impact. Therefore, the passengers were not injured.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the morning, “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported delays of a number of trains up to two hours due to restoration work near Kolomak. Trains No. 94 Kholm — Kharkiv and No. 8 Odesa — Kharkiv will depart via Poltava-Kyivska — Poltava-Pivdenna — Berestyn — Merefa (bypassing Lyubotyn).

Passengers of train No. 21/22 Kharkiv — Lviv, whose journey was interrupted by a truck at a crossing, were placed in reserve cars, and in the morning they passed through Myrhorod.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.